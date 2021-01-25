Delhi records minimum temperature at 8.8 degrees Celsius, says IMD

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 25: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that several parts in the north-India along with Delhi witnessed low visibility due to dense fog on Monday morning. According to the IMD, dense fog was seen at places over east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, isolated pockets over Chandigarh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Tripura, and north Odisha.

    While the moderate fog was witnessed at isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya at 5:30 am.

    Meanwhile, cities like Varanasi, Malda, Balasore, Paradip recorded visibility of 25 meters each at 5:30 am today morning. 50-meter visibility recorded in Chandigarh, Baharaich, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Agartala.

    Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius along with dense fog in the city. Moradabad witnesses reduced visibility as dense fog engulfs the city. People light the fire to keep themselves warm.

    However, Delhi IMD said that Palam and Safdarjung observatories recorded 9.8 degrees Celsius and 8.8 degrees Celsius temperatures respectively. The visibility of 500 meters reported in Safdarjung and Palam at 5:30 am today.

    Story first published: Monday, January 25, 2021, 9:59 [IST]
