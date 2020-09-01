Delhi records highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases in nearly 2 months; death toll 4,462

New Delhi, Sep 01: The national capital on Tuesday recorded 2,312 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike here in around two months, taking the tally to over 1.77 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,462, authorities said.

Eighteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On July 1 and July 2, the city had recorded 2,442 and 2,373 cases, respectively. On July 3-4, the single-day spikes were over 2,500. It had dipped to 2,244 on July 5, according to official figures.

The city had recorded its highest single-day spike in August on Sunday when it recorded 2,024 fresh cases. On Monday, 18 deaths were reported and the daily cases count was 1,358.

The number of active cases in the city rose to 15,879 on Tuesday from 14,626 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 new cases till date.

The COVID-19 death toll in Delhi stood at 4,444 on Monday.

Tuesday''s bulletin said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 4,462 and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,77,060.

The positivity rate stood at 9.5 per cent, while the recovery rate was over 88 per cent, it said.

Also, the number of containment zones jumped to 846 on Tuesday from 833 the previous day, the bulletin said.

The next round of the monthly sero-prevalance survey in the national capital began on Tuesday covering all 272 municipal wards here to analyse the COVID-19 situation in the city at a "micro-level", Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The sample size this time will be 17,000, and the exercise will continue for seven days, he said at a press conference.

Also, the Union home secretary held a meeting through video-conferencing to review the management of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, the bulletin said.

Fresh and active cases have shown an increase in the last several days.

Delhi has seen a fluctuation in the number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of August.

On August 1, the city recorded 1,118 fresh cases, while for the next three days, the number of new infections reported in a single day stayed below the 1,000-mark.

From August 5 to August 9, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases reported in a single day again stayed above the 1,000-mark only to come down to 707 on August 10.

The city saw less than 1,000 fresh cases reported in a day thrice between August 11 and August 22 -- August 13 (956), August 16 (652) and August 17 (787).

Since August 18, daily count of new cases have again started going up.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of beds in COVID hospitals in the city, 9,962 are vacant.

Also, 3,656 beds in COVID Care Centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned via the Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, it said.

The bulletin said 1,56,728 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation stands at 8,119.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Tuesday stood at 17,000, while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and the True NAAT test figures add up to 7,198, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 16,07,683. The number of tests done per million, as on Tuesday, was 84,615, it said.