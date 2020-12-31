Explained: Why people in north India should avoid consumption of alcohol during cold wave?

Delhi records four degrees below normal temperature, northwest India to get respite from cold from Jan 1

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 31: The minimum temperature in the national capital recorded at 8.30am was 3.3 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, on Thursday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to IMD, there is likely to be relief from extreme cold briefly from Friday.

Minimum temperatures over most parts of northwest and central India are likely to rise by 3-5 degrees for three days from January 1, 2021 according to Thursday's bulletin.

"Cold Wave" to "Severe Cold Wave" conditions are likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh in the next one day.

"Cold day" conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Madhya Pradesh during the next two days.

Dense to very dense fog is likely in some pockets is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday.

Ground frost is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Air quality in many parts of northwest India has deteriorated from "poor" on Wednesday to "very poor" on Thursday. Delhi's air quality index on Thursday morning was 331.

It is also said that Due to an approaching western disturbance, light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely over the Western Himalayan region and over the northwestern plains during January 2 to 5.