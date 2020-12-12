Delhi receive light rains, thunderstorms on Saturday; temperature drop likely

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 12: Parts of Delhi on Saturday morning received light rains and the downpour is likely to bring the maximum temperature down by a few notches, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The rains are a result of a Western Disturbance passing over the Himalayas, an IMD official said, adding the mercury is expected to drop by two to three notches by Monday with the wind direction changing to northwesterly.

    Representational Image

    "Thunderstorm and light intensity rain" occurred over south, north, central, east, northeast, and southwest Delhi, the IMD said.

    On Friday, the minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi settled at 11.3 degrees Celsius and 25.8 degree Celsius, respectively. Westerly-northwesterly winds blow from snow-laden western Himalayas towards the plains.

    The official also said that an increase in the moisture content in the air due to the rain is likely to result in "moderate to dense" fog in the national capital over the next two-three days.

    Delhi's air quality, which was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Saturday morning, is also likely to improve "significantly" due to stronger winds and rain.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

    Story first published: Saturday, December 12, 2020, 9:01 [IST]
    X