Delhi rains: Heavy showers lash city, 60-year-old dies of drowning under waterlogged Minto Bridge

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 19: One person was found dead under the Minto Bridge after heavy rains lashed Delhi-NCR early Sunday leaving the city waterlogged in various areas.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Kundan, who was driving a Tata Ace, also known 'chota hathi'. "The deceased was driving towards Connaught Place this morning when he tried to maneuver the vehicle through the waterlogged underpass. However, he couldn't succeed and it seems like he died of drowning. There are no external injury marks on him," said a Delhi Police statement, adding that inquest proceedings have been initiated.

A bus and tempo was also submerged under the Minto Bridge following heavy rains in the Delhi-NCR on Sunday.

Following heavy downpour in the national capital today, Minto Bridge near New Delhi Railway Station witnessed severe water-logging in which two buses got stuck including a DTC. A video of the water-logged Minto Bridge surfaced showing the bus submerged into the water while the fire department was rescuing people on-board bus.

The national capital woke up to heavy downpour on Sunday morning as heavy rains lashed the national capital, Noida, Gurgaon, and other NCR regions. Rains that started in the wee hours on Sunday turned into intense spells leading to water-logging in several areas.

The Indian Meteorological Department had forecast heavy rains, accompanied by lightning thunderstorm for Delhi-NCR early Sunday morning. The rains brought much respite from the heat for the capital as temperatures came down to 25 degree Celsius, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 35 degree Celsius.