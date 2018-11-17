Delhi put on ‘high priority alert,’ following specific Jaish threat

New Delhi, Nov 17: The Intelligence Bureau has sounded a high alert in New Delhi, after a a message on a WhatsApp group run by the Jaish-e-Mohammad threatened to strike at the national capital.

In a letter, the IB sounded a high priority alert in the wake of this message. The letter states, ' according to a message circulated by one Pakistani national Ameer Hamza, the Jaish is planning to carry out terrorist attacks on security establishments in Delhi to avenge the killing of its commander Usman in Tral, Pulwama on October 30.'

The letter has been sent to various security establishments that include the CISF, NSF, Railway Protection Force and also the Delhi police. It is requested to issue necessary guidelines and instructions to all unit commanders of the Delhi-NCR based units/battalions to take all precautionary and preventive measure to avoid any untoward incident. The force personnel to be kept on highest alert and the intelligence machinery should be geared up for collection and exchange of useful advance information to prevent occurrence of any such incident, the advisory further read.