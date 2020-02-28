Delhi: Prohibitory orders to be relaxed for 10 hours in violence hit areas today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 28: Following a review, the Ministry of Home Affairs says that 4.2 per cent of Delhi has been affected by communal riots. The MHA meet chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation and said that normalcy has prevailed in several areas of Delhi.

So far 514 persons have been detained or arrested and 48 FIRs have been registered. It was also decided that prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will be relaxed for 10 hours today. This decision has been taken in view of the improving situation in Northeast Delhi.

The meeting also said that security would be provided to all sections of society. The MHA assessment also said that only 12 of the 203 police stations in Delhi had been affected by the riots. Normalcy and communal harmony has been intact in other parts of Delhi.

No major incident in northeast Delhi in last 36 hours, over 500 held for questioning

In a bid to restore normalcy, apart from enhancing security, the police has also conducted 300 peace committee meetings.