Delhi Power Minister Jain requests Centre to shut down all 11 thermal plants in NCR

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Oct 14: Delhi Power Minister Shri Satyendar Jain on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Union Power Minister R K Singh and requested him to shut down all the 11 thermal power plants of the NCR. Addressing a Press Conference at the Delhi Secretariat Jain said that the biggest contributors of Delhi pollution are the thermal power plants around Delhi.

He also said that the Delhi government is the only state government which has shut down all the 3 thermal power plants inside the state. Delhi Power Minister also noted in his letter that the Delhi government has shown the path by shutting down the thermal power plants that can be done. Shri Jain said that despite the Supreme Court order, the Central government intends to renew these power stations and allow them 2 more years. He said that shutting down the 11 power plants that are still functioning will definitely create a difference in the pollution situation of Delhi.

Jain said, "The biggest contributors of Delhi pollution are the thermal power plants around Delhi. In 2015, orders were passed to shut these thermal power stations within two years which was later revised to 2019 by the Central Government. In a bid to bring down the pollution of the National Capital the Delhi government shut down the IP power plant in 2009, the Rajghat power plant in 2015 and Badarpur power plant in 2018 due to increased environmental concerns. Delhi is the only state where there is no thermal power station."

He said, "The Central government intends to renew these power stations and allow them 2 more years to function despite informing the Supreme Court in 2015 that by 2019 they will lower the pollution level. I have written to the Union Minister of Power and requested him to shut down the thermal power plants of the NCR. I have also written that the Delhi government has shown the path by shutting down the thermal power plants. Shutting down the 11 power plants that are still functioning will definitely create a difference. I have written to the Union Power Minister and I am sure he will take cognizance of the matter".

Responding to the questions of the journalists he said, "Dadri power station which causes immense pollution in the city despite crossing its threshold of completing 25 years is being planned to be renewed by the Central government. Stubble burning and power plants are the biggest contributors to the harmful quality of air in Delhi. On the issue of air quality, the minister said every step counts."

Jain said, "Delhi has alternative sources to generate power and there is no lack of it even during the peak hours, so these thermal plants can be closed as it will not lead to reduction of power supply."

On the issue of non-payment of salaries to the staff at Hindu Rao hospital, he reiterated that North MCD should hand over hospitals to Delhi Government. Shri Jain said, "MCD had earlier tried transferring the hospitals to the center but they did not take them. We give funds to the MCD, but we are unaware of the expenditure since they do not get an audit done. A formal written proposal has been sent to the center to transfer these hospitals to the Delhi Government."