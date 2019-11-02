Delhi pollution strengthens argument to replace diesel buses with electric: Merkel

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Nov 02: The alarming levels of pollution in the national capital did not go unnoticed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening for a two-day India visit.

As part of German-Indian partnership projects, Merke pledged to spend one billion euros in the next five years on green urban mobility in India as part of German-Indian partnership projects.

At a business event today, Merkel said that 'pollution in Delhi yesterday would find very good arguments to replacing diesel buses with electric buses'.

"We will also earmark Euros 200 Million to reform bus sector in Tamil Nadu. Whoever has looked at pollution in Delhi yesterday would find very good arguments to replacing diesel buses with electric buses," she said.

The German Chancellor will visit the Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station before flying back to Germany.

The solar panels at the metro station have been funded by the German government.

[Public health emergency declared in Delhi-NCR as Air Quality deteriorates to "severe-plus"]

This is Merkel's fourth visit to India, and the fifth meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 15 months. The two leaders, who co-chaired the fifth Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), also called on nations to ensure that their territory is not used for terror activities against other countries, in a veiled message to Pakistan.

Agreements have also been signed to promote, establish and expand scientific and technological research cooperation, academic collaboration in ayurveda, yoga and meditation, the statement said.

An MoU has also been signed in the field of occupational diseases, rehabilitation and vocational training of insured persons and workers with disabilities.