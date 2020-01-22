  • search
    Delhi Polls: Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shashi Tharoor among Congress star campaigners list

    New Delhi, Jan 21: The Congress on Wednesday released a list of the party's star campaigners, ahead of Delhi Assembly election 2020.

    Congress' star campaigners in Delhi polls, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shashi Tharoor

    Some of the big names include Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Shashi Tharoor, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shatrughan Sinha, besides names of interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manmohan Singh.

    Delhi elections will not be about NRC, citizenship law

      SC refuses to stay implementation of CAA, Centre gets 4 weeks to reply | OneIndia News

      The Congress has announced names of 66 candidates so far for the election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly and it is likely to leave four seats for its ally RJD.

      Congress' Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra, campaign committee chief Kirti Azad, AICC in-charge of Delhi P C Chacko and NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan will also campaign for various candidates in the high-stakes poll battle.

      Former chief ministers Harish Rawat and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia, senior leaders Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad, are also among the star campaigners.

      Former Union minister Shashi Tharoor, who has been aggressively taking on the AAP and had launched the party's campaign in Delhi, will also canvass for various candidates for the party.

      Polling will be held on February 8 for the 70-member Delhi Assembly and the results will be declared on February 11. The Congress is seeking to revive its fortunes in the national capital this time. It had won just eight seats in 2013 and drew a blank in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls.

