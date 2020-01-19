Delhi polls: Kejriwal releases AAP's guarantee card, promises quality education, free bus

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 19: Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday released 'Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card' for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2020. From 24 hour electricity to clean drinking water in the capital city, the chief minister listed 10 major promises for the people of Delhi in the card.

After releasing AAP's guarantee card Kejriwal said it's not a manifesto. The first 'guarantee' is about electricity, promising continuation of 24 hours uninterrupted power supply and 200 units of free electricity for all. The city will be freed from the web of wires and electricity will reach each household through an underground cable.

The Party also promised 24-hour pure piped drinking water to each house in the next five years and said the scheme of providing 20,000 liters of free water will continue. The Guarantee card also include points on women safety and water supply.

In BSP's first list of 42 candidates for Delhi, MLA who was denied ticket by AAP finds place

'Road, water supply, sewer, CCTV and mohalla clinics for the unauthorised colonies. Controlling air pollution in the city. Pucca' houses for people living in slums under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan' scheme. the guarantee card says.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal assured parents that as long as his "honest government" is in power in the national capital, no private school will be allowed to arbitrarily increase fees.

He said like the last five years, his government will continue to control the school fees in Delhi.

NEWS AT NOON, JANUARY 19th, 2020

"As long as there is an honest government in Delhi, parents need not worry. No private school in Delhi will be allowed to arbitrarily decide its fees. Like the last five years, we will continue to control the fees," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. His comments came ahead of the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls.

Give us vote only if work done: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections

In April 2018, the Delhi government had issued a circular prohibiting private unaided schools functioning on government land from hiking tuition fees without the approval of the Directorate of Education.

Later in May that year, the government also directed 575 private schools to refund the excess fees charged -- between June 2016 to January 2018 -- with 9 per cent interest.