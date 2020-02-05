  • search
    Delhi Polls: Kejriwal invites Amit Shah for public debate

    New Delhi, Feb 05: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday invited Home Minister Amit Shah for a public debate on any issue, saying the people of Delhi wanted to know why should they vote for the BJP in the February 8 polls.

    "Debate is good, come, let us debate. Amit Shah said vote us, we will give you chief minister," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

    File photo of Arvind Kejriwal and Amit Shah
    He said, "I challenge Amit Shah for a debate on any issue, Delhiites want to know why they should vote for BJP."

    He also questioned why the BJP did not clear roads near Shaheen Bagh, where a protest against the new citizenship law is underway for nearly two months.

    "They want to know from the country's Home Minister why he cannot get the Shaheen Bagh road opened, why do dirty politics? How is this son of Delhi a terrorist?"

    Amit Shah's 'petty conspiracy’: Kejriwal on Shaheen Bagh shooter

    Arvind Kejriwal challenged the ruling party to at least name "likely candidates" for chief minister? "Is Vijay Goes among them? Manoj Tiwari? Smriti Irani? Hardeep Puri?"

    Yesterday, Kejriwal had declared that if the BJP named a chief ministerial candidate for Delhi by 1 pm, he would debate with that person.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 14:25 [IST]
