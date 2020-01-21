Delhi Polls: Denied ticket to contest polls, AAP MLA Surender Singh quits party

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 21: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Surender Singh, who was denied a ticket for the February 8 Delhi assembly election, on Tuesday said he has resigned from the party.

Sharing his resignation letter on Twitter, he said, "Today, I'm sad and I'm giving my resignation from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)."

After being denied the ticket, he had said that he will contest the election either as an independent or from a political party.

Delhi elections will not be about NRC, citizenship law

He announced his intention to contest the upcoming polls as a candidate of NCP.

"I am fighting elections on NCP ticket. I got offer to fight elections from all parties but I chose NCP. I will reveal more information tomorrow," he added.

The 2020 Delhi elections is key for the the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as it looks to form a government for a second consecutive term.

In 2015, the party decimated the opposition, with an unprecedented 67 of 70 Assembly constituencies with a promise of corruption-free transparent government.

The Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Congress had won 54, 32 and nine per cent votes respectively in the 2015 assembly polls, as Kejriwal led his fledgling party to an unprecedented victory bagging 67 seats in the 70-member assembly.

The BJP was reduced to three seats, suffering its first electoral shock following its string of wins in state polls after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led it to a historic 2014 Lok Sabha win.

The election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.