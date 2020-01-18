  • search
    Delhi polls: Congress releases list of 54 candidates; Alka Lamba to contest from Chandni Chowk

    New Delhi, Jan 18: Congress on Saturday released list of candidates for 54 out of 70 seats for upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

    Former AAP leader Alka Lamba, who switched over to the Congress, has been fielded from Chandni Chowk constituency, Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar and Adarsh Shastri from Dwarka.

    Alka Lamba

    While election campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad's wife Poonam Azad will contest from Sangam Vihar.

    Former Delhi minister Ashok Kumar Walia will contest from Krishna Nagar constituency, Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran, Mateen Ahamad from Seelampur, the party announced.

    The Congress has not decided its candidate against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat. The party has fielded Lakshman Rawat against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia from Patparganj.

    Read more about:

    alka lamba delhi assembly elections 2020 congress

