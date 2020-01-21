  • search
    Delhi polls: Cong releases 2nd list of 7 candidates, Romesh Sabharwal to contest against Kejriwal

    New Delhi, Jan 21: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the Congress on Monday released a list of seven more candidates, fielding Romesh Sabharwal from New Delhi seat against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    On Saturday, the party had already released a list of 54 candidates contesting the assembly polls on February 8.

    Representational Image

    Reportedly, the final day for filing of nominations is Tuesday. Apart from Sabharwal, the other candidates in the list are Raminder Singh Bamrah from Tilak Nagar seat, Rocky Tuseed from Rajinder Nagar, Pramod Kumar Yadav from Badarpur, Amareesh Goutham from Kondli (SC) seat, Bhisham Sharma from Ghonda and Arbind Singh from Karawal Nagar seat.

    This for the first time Congress that ruled the national capital for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013, is contesting the Delhi Assembly polls in alliance with another party. It has left four seats for its ally the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

    Polling in the Delhi assembly election will be held on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 1:09 [IST]
