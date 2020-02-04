Delhi polls: AAP releases manifesto with focus on health, education and electricity

New Delhi, Feb 04: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, with focus on education, health, electricity, women's safety and empowerment.

It had earlier released a guarantee card with a list of promises the AAP intends to fulfill if Arvind Kejriwal is re-elected.

"AAP's vision is to enable every common man to live with dignity and prosperity," said Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, adding that the manifesto has a 'preamble' that captures the vision.

Sisodia said that the party guarantees quality education, health, clean water and 24-hour electricity to Delhiites if voted to power again. The Kejriwal-led party also promised doorstep delivery of ration, free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens.

The manifesto also promises Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of a safai karamchari if he dies on duty. The party said its vision is to make every family prosperous and it will continue to work for full statehood to Delhi.

"AAP will continue effort for passage of Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill if it comes to power after February 8 polls," he added.

Also, if reelected, the AAP-led Delhi government will run pilot project to allow markets to open 24 hours.

Focusing on quality education, the AAP said it will provide spoken English classes while introducing patriotism curriculum in Delhi schools.

AAP is the last of the top three parties to release its election manifesto.