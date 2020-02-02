  • search
    Delhi polls: AAP demands campaign ban on Adityanath over Shaheen Bagh remark

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 02: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday demanded the Election Commission (EC) to ban Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the Delhi over his alleged provocative speeches about the Shaheen Bagh protest.

    Delhi polls: AAP demands campaign ban on Adityanath over Shaheen Bagh remark
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that those who support terrorists in Kashmir are staging protest at Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of 'azadi'.

    Shaheen Bagh protest sponsored by AAP: BJP delegation to EC

    AAP leader Sanjay Singh also demanded an FIR against him for his remarks.

    Sanjay Singh told a press conference here that it has been 48 hours since the AAP asked the Election Commission time to meet them but it has not been granted.

    "If the EC does not give us time, we will stage a sit-in in front of the ECI office on Monday," Singh said.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 2, 2020, 16:09 [IST]
