Delhi polls 2020 LIVE: Litmus test for AAP, BJP and Congress as national capital set to vote today

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: The voting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held today to elect a new government amid tight security arrangements across the national capital. Polling will begin at 8 am and will end at 6 pm.

While the AAP has fielded candidates on all 70 seats, the BJP and the Congress have entered into electoral agreements with other parties.

Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

All 70 constituencies have a model pink polling station, managed exclusively by women. Sultanpur Majra, Seelampur, Ballimaran, Bijwasan, Trilokpuri, Shakur Basti, New Delhi, Rohtas Nagar, Chhatarpur, Rajouri Garden and Jangpura are the 11 constituencies with QR code voter slips. Massive voter awareness campaigns have been carried out across Delhi. There are a total of 13.751 polling booths across 2,689 locations. Over 14.7 million voters are eligible to cast their vote. The AAP had got 54.3 per cent votes in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the BJP secured 32 per cent and the Congress bagged just 9.6 per cent of the total votes polled. The Congress is seeking to better its performance than last time when it did not bag any seat in the Assembly polls but improved its vote share in 2019 polls. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is going into the Delhi election with the hope to repeat its stellar performance of the last assembly polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which bagged all seven seats here in the Lok Sabha election in May 2019, will be aiming at expanding its vote share in the national capital.

Take a look at some of the important facts about Delhi polls 2020:

No. of eligible voters: 1,47,86,382 (1.47 crore)

No. of female voters: 66,80,277 (66.80 lakh)

No. of other voters: 869

Number of NRI Voters: 498

Number of Service Voters: 11608

Total No. of candidates: 672

Total No. of male candidates: 593

Total No. of female candidates: 79

No. of EVMs & VVPATs to be used in the elections:

Balloting Unit (BU): 34222

Control Unit (CU): 18765

VVPAT: 20385

Polling locations: 2688

Polling stations: 13750

No. of assembly constituencies: 70