Delhi polls 2020 LIVE: Litmus test for AAP, BJP and Congress as national capital set to vote today
New Delhi, Feb 08: The voting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held today to elect a new government amid tight security arrangements across the national capital. Polling will begin at 8 am and will end at 6 pm.
While the AAP has fielded candidates on all 70 seats, the BJP and the Congress have entered into electoral agreements with other parties.
Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is going into the Delhi election with the hope to repeat its stellar performance of the last assembly polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which bagged all seven seats here in the Lok Sabha election in May 2019, will be aiming at expanding its vote share in the national capital.
Take a look at some of the important facts about Delhi polls 2020:
- No. of eligible voters: 1,47,86,382 (1.47 crore)
- No. of female voters: 66,80,277 (66.80 lakh)
- No. of other voters: 869
- Number of NRI Voters: 498
- Number of Service Voters: 11608
- Total No. of candidates: 672
- Total No. of male candidates: 593
- Total No. of female candidates: 79
- No. of EVMs & VVPATs to be used in the elections:
- Balloting Unit (BU): 34222
- Control Unit (CU): 18765
- VVPAT: 20385
- Polling locations: 2688
- Polling stations: 13750
- No. of assembly constituencies: 70