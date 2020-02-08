  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi polls 2020: Litmus test for AAP, BJP and Congress as national capital set to vote today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: The voting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held today to elect a new government amid tight security arrangements across the national capital. Polling will begin at 8 am and will end at 6 pm.

    Delhi polls 2020: Litmus test for AAP, BJP and Congress as national capital set to vote today

    While the AAP has fielded candidates on all 70 seats, the BJP and the Congress have entered into electoral agreements with other parties.

    Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:40 AM, 8 Feb
    The AAP had got 54.3 per cent votes in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the BJP secured 32 per cent and the Congress bagged just 9.6 per cent of the total votes polled.
    12:39 AM, 8 Feb
    The Congress is seeking to better its performance than last time when it did not bag any seat in the Assembly polls but improved its vote share in 2019 polls.
    12:39 AM, 8 Feb
    The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is going into the Delhi election with the hope to repeat its stellar performance of the last assembly polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which bagged all seven seats here in the Lok Sabha election in May 2019, will be aiming at expanding its vote share in the national capital.

    Take a look at some important facts about Delhi polls 2020:

    • No. of eligible voters: 1,47,86,382 (1.47 crore)
    • No. of female voters: 66,80,277 (66.80 lakh)
    • No. of other voters: 869
    • Number of NRI Voters: 498
    • Number of Service Voters: 11608
    • Total No. of candidates: 672
    • Total No. of male candidates: 593
    • Total No. of female candidates: 79
    • No. of EVMs & VVPATs to be used in the elections:
    • Balloting Unit (BU): 34222
    • Control Unit (CU): 18765
    • VVPAT: 20385
    • Polling locations: 2688
    • Polling stations: 13750
    • No. of assembly constituencies: 70

    More DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2020 News

    Read more about:

    delhi assembly elections 2020 aap bjp congress

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X