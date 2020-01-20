Delhi polls 2020: Kejriwal kickstarts rally before filing nominations

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 20: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal started his rally to file his nomination for the New Delhi assembly seat at the sub-divisional magistrate in Jamnagar on Monday afternoon.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader sought blessings at the Valmiki temple before starting his rally.

Scores of supporters walked in the rally holding brooms as he waved to them and flashed the victory sign amid chants of "acchhe beete panch saal, lage raho Kejriwal" (5 years went well, go on Kejriwal). He was accompanied by his family.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Sanjay Singh also joined him.

Delhi polls: Kejriwal releases AAP's guarantee card, promises quality education, free bus

Ahead of filing his nominations, Kejriwal released 'Guarantee Card' including free bus rides for students and deployment of "mohalla marshals" for women safety, that his AAP will fulfil if it is re-elected in Delhi.

The card, '10 guarantees of Kejriwal', also promises to continue the scheme for free electricity up to 200 units, free health facilities, to plant two crore saplings, clean Yamuna river and reduce pollution in Delhi over the next five years. Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8.