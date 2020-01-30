Delhi Polls 2020: Anurag Thakur banned from Canvassing for 72 hours, Parvesh Verma for 96 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 30: Union Minster Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma have been banned from campaigning in Delhi for 72 hours and 96 hours, respectively, by the Election Commission over their alleged inflammatory speeches made at election rallies.

The order comes a day after the poll body ordered the removal of Thakur and Verma from BJP's list of star campaigners for the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi.

The order comes after has ordered the removal of Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from the list of star campaigners of BJP for Delhi assembly elections 2020 with immediate effect and until further notice.

Delhi Elections 2020: EC orders removal of Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma as BJP star campaigners

The Delhi CEO Office on Tuesday submitted reports to the EC on "provocative" language used by Thakur, Minister of State for Finance, and West Delhi MP Verma while canvassing for party candidates contesting the Delhi Assembly polls, officials said.

During the election rally on Monday, the BJP leader had egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

While Verma on Tuesday said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to rape and kill women.

Anurag Thakur gets EC notice over 'Goli Maaro' slogan at election rally

Verma's controversial statement comes amid his party's sharpened attack on the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh with Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday alleging that it was a "textbook case" of a few hundred people "suppressing" the "silent majority".

The voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting will begin on February 11.