Toolkit case: Delhi Police writes to Zoom, seeks details of meeting ahead of Republic Day violence

New Delhi, Feb 16: The Delhi Police has written a letter to video conferencing app, Zoom, seeking details of the participants who attended the meeting on January 11, which also involved pro-Khalistani group members.

The Delhi police, probing January 26 violence has claimed that there was a zoom meeting before Republic Day which was attended by Mo Dhaliwal of the Poetic for Justice Foundation, a pro-Khalistan group. The meeting was also attended by Nikita, Disha and Shantanu.

The police claimed that Disha Ravi, who was arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru, sent the "toolkit" to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app, and also "coaxed her to act on it".

The data was also deleted, police said, adding that Disha's Telegram account shows that many links related to the "toolkit" were removed.

Thunberg had shared the "toolkit" to lend her support to the farmers' agitation against the three farm reform laws. In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

The "toolkit" has been cited by some critics as "proof" of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India.

Earlier this month, the Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

The case has been registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"The email account created by Shantanu is the owner of this Google document," Nath said, adding that "pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) founder Mo Dhaliwal had contacted them through a Canada-based woman named Punit."

Before the Republic Day violence, that left 500 police personnel injured and a protestor dead, Nikita and Shantanu had on 11 January attended a Zoom meeting organized by PFJ in which modalities were decided to create the "toolkit" titled "Global Farmer Strike" and "Global Day of Action, 26 January", Nath said.

"Nikita, Shantanu, Disha and others collaborated towards the draft of the toolkit. Based on information gathered from Nikita and her device, several teams were sent to Maharashtra's Beed district and to Bengaluru. Shantanu wasn't found at his house in Beed and we are still searching for him," he said.

Police said Disha, Shantanu and Nikita created and edited the "toolkit". Disha, who is also associated with the environmental movement called 'Fridays for Future', "sent the toolkit to Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app and also coaxed her to act on it."

Disha Ravi was arrested in the presence of her mother, area station house officer (SHO) in Bengaluru.