Cops vs lawyers: We want justice echoes at Delhi police HQ; Advocates demand Protection Act

Delhi Police submits report to MHA on clash cop-lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday received a report from Delhi Police on the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex in which at least 20 security personnel and several advocates were injured, officials said. It is a factual report in which Delhi Police has given details of the circumstances leading to Saturday's incident and the action taken after it, a Home Ministry official said. It does not cover what happened after Saturday, including an incident on Monday in which a group of lawyers assaulted a policeman outside the Saket court, he said.

Following the incidents, hundreds of police personnel gathered in protest outside the police headquarters here on Tuesday. Holding placards that read "We are human in police uniforms" and "Protectors Need Protection", the protesting police personnel gathered outside the police headquarters at ITO and urged their seniors to stand with them to save the honour of the uniform.

Resume work': Delhi Police chief asks agitating police personnel:

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday urged protesting police personnel to return to work and said they should behave like a "disciplined force". Patnaik was addressing the protestors outside the police headquarters in ITO. They have been agitating against the attack on a policeman outside the Saket court on Monday. "We have to behave like a disciplined force. The government and the people expect us to uphold the law, it is our big responsibility. I urge you to resume duty," Patnaik told the police personnel, adding that their concerns will be addressed.

Policing a thankless job: Kiren Rijiju in a deleted tweet

Union Minister of State Kiren Rijiju reacted to protest by saying that being a cop was a thankless job, in a tweet that was later deleted.

"Being a cop is a thankless job. But they don't do it for thanks. Police officers put their lives on the line every day. They are damned if they do, and damned even if they don't. What gets lost in all the anti-police rhetoric is the family left at home while a policeman serves," Rijiju, wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

Cops vs lawyers:

Last week on Saturday, a clash broke out between police and lawyers over a parking issue. According to Tis Hazari Bar Association Secretary Jaiveer Singh Chauhan, a lawyer's car hit a police jail van following which an argument broke out between him and the police. "The lawyer was then taken inside a lockup and beaten up badly. The SHO had also come but was not allowed inside the lockup. The district judges of the central and west district, along with six other judges went there but were unable to let the lawyer out," Chauhan was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Bar Association Secretary further claimed that the police personnel manhandled the lawyers and this was an incident of complete negligence by them. Following this, a police vehicle was set on fire and eight others were vandalised during the clash. At least 10 police personnel and several lawyers were injured during the fracas. Meanwhile, police personnel are protesting and raising slogans ‘we want justice' outside the Police Head Quarters at ITO.

IPS officers condemn assault by lawyers on Twitter:

The Indian Police Service (IPS) has tweeted in support of its Delhi colleagues, saying police officers across the country supported their action.

"Incident involving police and lawyers unfortunate. All should take a balanced view of it based on facts in the public domain. Countrywide, police stand in solidarity with those police personnel subjected to physical assault and humiliation. Condemn all attempts to break the law, by anyone!" the tweet reads.

Police on the streets a 'new low', says Congress:

The Congress on Tuesday said the police protesting on the roads in the national capital is a "new low" for India since independence. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked whether this is BJP's 'New India' and wondered where the ruling party is taking the country to. "A new low in 72 years - Police on protest in 'National Capital of Delhi'. "Is this BJP's 'New India'? Where will BJP take the country? Where is India's HM, Sh. Amit Shah," he posted on Twitter. The party's spokesman RPN Singh said, "This is unprecedented. If law enforcement agencies are on the streets, what will happen to the common man?" He alleged that such things take place whenever the BJP is in power.