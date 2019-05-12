Delhi police tries to stop AAP presser in vain

By Anuj Cariappa

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 12: Delhi Police on Saturday intervened to stop a presser by AAP candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar, saying it was a violation of model code of conduct, but he went ahead with it after which the police informed the Election Commission. Defending his action, the AAP said its west Delhi candidate has not made an appeal for vote or displayed the party symbol at the press conference which was held only to issue clarification regarding a video being circulated in which Jakhar's son Uday claimed that his father paid Rs six crore to Arvind Kejriwal for contesting from the west Delhi seat.

As soon as the press conference was about to start, three policemen entered the AAP headquarters at ITO and told AAP functionaries to stop the event but they did not pay heed. After this, the cops tried to video record the proceedings but they were not allowed inside and the door was shut.

A senior police officer said they came to know about the press conference following which they went to the premises to caution AAP functionaries that they cannot hold a press conference during the 48-hour silence period prior to polling as it is a violation of the model code of conduct.

The officer said they have informed the Election Commission (EC) about the developments.

At the press conference, Jakhar denied his son's claim and said they had estranged ties.

Angry with the police action, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that BJP candidates too were holding press conferences and asked "why the same rules do not apply to all parties".

Asserting that there was no violation of the code of conduct, the party said it had covered its symbol and had made no appeal to vote but just gave a clarification.

The AAP also contended that the police should have brought an official order from the EC that the press conference cannot take place.