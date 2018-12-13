  • search
    Delhi Police trains over 2 lakh women under self-defence programme, makes it to Limca records

    New Delhi, Dec 13: The Delhi Police has made an entry into the Limca Book of Records after it trained over 2 lakh women and girls under their programme of self-defence, police sources revealed on Wednesday, December 12.

    Delhi Police trains over 2 lakh women under self-defence programme, makes it to Limca records
    Representatinal Image

    The programme, which started in 2002, is conducted by the Special Police Unit For Women and Children (SPUWAC) and over 9.8 lakh women have been trained under 5,140 programmes till November this year, PTI cited the police sources as revealing.

    Meanwhile, the special arm of the Delhi Police had informed the Limca Book of Records in February that they have trained 2,08,125 women under 989 programmes last year. Limca verified the authenticity of the claims and subsequently, informed the special police unit about their achievement.

    "We had shared details about the number of women trained under this programme with the Limca Book of Records officials and, after scrutinising the number and other aspects, they informed us today (Wednesday) about our feat," Geeta Rani Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (SPUWAC), was quoted as saying.

    The award will be handed over to the Delhi Police in February next year, she added.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 10:12 [IST]
