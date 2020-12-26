YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Police to send SMS to personnel about date, time of coronavirus vaccination

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 26: Delhi Police will inform its personnel through SMS about the date, time and place of vaccination as the force gears up for the COVID-19 inoculation drive, officials said Saturday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The date, time and place of vaccination for each police personnel will be intimated to him/her on their mobile number, according to an official order issued by Special Commissioner of Police, Operations and Licensing, Dr Muktesh Chander to senior officers.

    "It is important that the mobile number of all police personnel is entered/updated in the PIS system on IntraDP system. All district/Unit heads should get this exercise completed by January 3, 2021, positively so that no one is left out from the vaccination programme," the order said.

    "A list of personnel whose mobile numbers are not available in PIS system will be intimated by DCP/IT through e-mail to all," it said.

    When contacted, Additional PRO (Delhi Police) PRO said, "We are simply updating our record".

    More DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 22:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X