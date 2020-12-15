Terrorists arrested in Delhi belong to Babbar Khalsa, were involved in killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee

Narco-terror to targeted killings: What ISI’s Khalistan-Kashmir desk was doing in Delhi

Delhi Police to fine vehicles without HSRP, colour-coded stickers from today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 15: In a recent development, vehicles without a high-security registration plate (HSRP) and color-coded fuel stickers will be fined in Delhi from today onwards. Earlier, the transport department had notified the public of owning HSRP and color-coded fuel stickers and had said those vehicle owners found without these would be liable to face prosecution under the motor vehicle (MV) act.

According to reports, defaulters can be fined Rs 10,000 which is compoundable to Rs. 5,500.

Vehicles that have already applied for HSRP and color-coded stickers will not be fined if they present the slip of the application. As of now, vehicles registered with other states are also not included in this.

Farmers' Protest: PM Modi all set to talk with farmers in Kutch today

According to transport department, there are at least 40 lakh vehicles, both cars, and two-wheelers, without HSRP.

HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back, besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number.

Colour-coded stickers are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type, with light blue ones for petrol and CNG, and orange ones for diesel vehicles.

Coronavirus cases: India records 22,065 new COVID-19 cases; nationwide tally reaches 99,06,165

They bear details such as the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle, according to officials.

In 2019, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) had directed that all vehicles in Delhi-NCR should have HSRP and colour-coded stickers by October.

However, the order could not be implemented due to various reasons, including the unavailability of HSRP.