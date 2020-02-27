Delhi police seals AAP councilor Tahir Hussain's factory in Khajoori Khas

India



New Delhi, Feb 27: The Delhi police has sealed a factory belonging to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor Tahir Hussain in North East Delhi. The factory is located in Khajoori Khas.

Tahir Hussain is under fire after videos emerged where tens of people can be seen on his house's rooftop and hurling stones and petrol bombs during the riots in North East Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Hussain denied that he was involved in the riots or in the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer whose family accused him of being behind the murder.

Ankit Sharma (26), who worked for the IB, had gone missing on Tuesday and his body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area on Wednesday. His family members claimed that the local councillor and his associates were behind the killing. Hussain rejected the allegations.

"I came to know from news reports that I am being blamed for the murder of a man. These are lies and baseless accusations. For our safety, my family and I had moved away from our home on Monday in police presence," he said.

The toll in the communal violence in Delhi over the amended citizenship law has reached 37 on Thursday.