  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi police seals AAP councilor Tahir Hussain's factory in Khajoori Khas

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 27: The Delhi police has sealed a factory belonging to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor Tahir Hussain in North East Delhi. The factory is located in Khajoori Khas.

    Tahir Hussain is under fire after videos emerged where tens of people can be seen on his house's rooftop and hurling stones and petrol bombs during the riots in North East Delhi.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Earlier in the day, Hussain denied that he was involved in the riots or in the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer whose family accused him of being behind the murder.

    Ankit Sharma (26), who worked for the IB, had gone missing on Tuesday and his body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area on Wednesday. His family members claimed that the local councillor and his associates were behind the killing. Hussain rejected the allegations.

    "I came to know from news reports that I am being blamed for the murder of a man. These are lies and baseless accusations. For our safety, my family and I had moved away from our home on Monday in police presence," he said.

    The toll in the communal violence in Delhi over the amended citizenship law has reached 37 on Thursday.

    More DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi citizenship amendment bill

    Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 18:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X