Delhi violence: AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after FIR filed against him for IB staffer murder

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 27: The Delhi police has booked an FIR against AAP leader Tahir Hussain under Section 302 (murder), arson and violence, after it was alleged he was involved in the death of Ankit Sharma, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee found dead in northeast Delhi during violence over citizenship law protests.

The complaint was given by Sharma's father, following which a case was registered under sections 365 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they said.

The case registered in Dayalpur police station and Delhi Police's Crime Branch will investigate the matter further.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suspended Councilor Tahir Hussain from the primary membership of the party.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police has sealed a factory belonging to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor Tahir Hussain in North East Delhi. The factory is located in Khajoori Khas.

Tahir Hussain is under fire after videos emerged where tens of people can be seen on his house's rooftop and hurling stones and petrol bombs during the riots in North East Delhi.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra had earlier tweeted a video, claiming it showed Hussain hurling petrol bombs and stones from the terrace of his residence as violence raged in areas of Northeast Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Hussain denied that he was involved in the riots or in the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer whose family accused him of being behind the murder.

Ankit Sharma (26), who worked for the IB, had gone missing on Tuesday and his body was found in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area on Wednesday. His family members claimed that the local councillor and his associates were behind the killing. Hussain rejected the allegations.

"I came to know from news reports that I am being blamed for the murder of a man. These are lies and baseless accusations. For our safety, my family and I had moved away from our home on Monday in police presence," he said.

The toll in the communal violence in Delhi over the amended citizenship law has reached 37 on Thursday.