Delhi police says ND Tiwari’s son Rohit was smothered with pillow; murder case filed

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 19: The crime branch of the Delhi Police has lodged a case of murder against unknown persons in connection with the death of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister ND Tiwari. Rohit Shekhar was declared dead by Delhi hospital on Wednesday.

RS Krishnia, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) confirmed that the crime branch is investigating the case on the basis of autopsy report.

According to reports, the autopsy report pointed to "unnatural death" caused by "smothering with pillow".

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, ND Tiwari's son, brought dead to Delhi hospital

The death case was on Friday transferred to the Crime Branch. Forensic and Crime Branch teams are at his Defence Colony residence in Delhi to probe the case.

Rohit was brought dead to Delhi's Max Hospital on Tuesday afternoon. The news was confirmed by DCP South Delhi Vijay Kumar, who also added that no external injuries were observed on his body and a postmortem would be done on Wednesday.

"We received an emergency call from the residence of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari at 04:41 pm this afternoon. An ambulance brought him to Max Hospital, Saket, where he was declared 'brought dead' at the hospital emergency. As per the established procedure, we have informed the authorities. We express condolences at the passing away of Mr Tiwari," Max Hospital said in a statement.

He was undergoing treatment for age-related complications at the Saket hospital.

The Congress veteran, who had served in various positions at the Centre, was the chief minister of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Rohit Tiwari joined the BJP ahead of the 2017 Uttarakhand assembly polls and recently indicated he could join the Congress.