YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi police gets time to go through Sunanda Pushkar’s tweets

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 16: The Delhi High Court has given the police time to go through the Twitter posts of late Sunanda Pushkar.

    Pushkar, 51 was found dead in a hotel room on January 17 2014, following which the police charged her husband, Shashi Tharoor with abetment to suicide.

    Delhi police gets time to go through Sunanda Pushkar’s tweets

    During the hearing, Justice Manohar Ohri was told by the Delhi police counsel that her tweets were not part of the record or the chargesheet. If Tharoor wanted to rely on them, they were in the public domain and he could access them.

    Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police ordered to handover Hotel Leela suite's possession

    Tharoor had sought a direction to the Delhi police to preserve the Twitter account and posts prior to her death. He said that the tweets were part of the electronic record before the trial court in the form of Pushkar's laptop and mobile phone. He said that all the police had to do is to put it up as evidence before the court as an indicator of her state of mind before her death.

    Tharoor represented by Vikas Pahwa told the court that the cause of Pushkar's death was inconclusive. He also said that the report was not conclusive on the reason for the death.

    He said that if the police relied on the tweets, the case would be closed. Instead they relied on the statements of the witnesses, who had referred to her tweets while commenting on her state of mind.

    The court then gave both sides time to file their submissions along with the case law on the issue raised by Tharoor. In his application, Tharoor had said that the tweets and the Twitter timeline were of utmost importance in the case and as she is not alive, there is an apprehension that they may be deleted. If this were to happen, it would deny him the right to exonerate himself from the charges levelled against him.

    The police had told the court that Pushkar was suffering from mental agony due to a strained relationship with her husband. The case will be taken up next on September 18.

    More DELHI HIGH COURT News

    Read more about:

    delhi high court sunanda pushkar delhi police

    Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 9:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue