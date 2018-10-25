Four with Intelligence Bureau ID cards caught snooping outside Alok Verma’s house

New Delhi, Oct 25: A day after being asked to go on leave, four men have been caught snooping outside the house of CBI director Alok Verma. The four men were caught outside Verma's house in New Delhi at 6 am today.

The four men have been identified as Dhiraj Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Prashant Kumar and Vinit Kumar Gupta. They have been handed over to the police and further investigation is on.

The four men had identification cards of the intelligence bureau. While it is suspected that they could be from the IB, the agency has denied it. A police official, when contacted by OneIndia, refused to comment stating that it is too early. We are ascertaining the details and the reason, why these persons were outside the house of the CBI chief, the officer also said.

The development comes a day after Verma was sent on leave following an ugly spat with special director, Rakesh Asthana. Verma has challenged this decision in the Supreme Court and the matter would come up for hearing tomorrow.

The government has however defended its order saying that the action was taken on the basis of the recommendation by the Central Vigilance Commission. It had evaluated the available material the government also said and the decision was taken in the interest of equality, fair play and principles of natural justice.

Alok Verma joined the IPS in 1979 at age 22 and was allotted to the AGMUT (Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram, UTs) cadre. He was the youngest officer in his batch. Prior to assuming the office of CBI Director, Verma had been Commissioner of Police, Delhi; Director General of Prisons, Delhi; Director General of Police, Mizoram; DGP, Puducherry and IGP, Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Interestingly Verma became the first officer to hold the top post in the CBI, without prior experience at the agency.

#WATCH: Earlier visuals of two of the four people (who were seen outside the residence of #AlokVerma) being taken for questioning. #CBI #Delhi pic.twitter.com/2KnqNfrnH0 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2018