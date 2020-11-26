Delhi Police describes Umar Khalid as brutal, grotesque, depraved, scheming mind

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 26: The Delhi Police in a supplementary chargesheet filed in connection with the northeast Delhi riots have detailed the role of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Faizan Khan.

The police said that the offences committed by Khalid and Imam were extremely grotesque, brutal and were a crime against humanity. The chargesheet was filed on Sunday and the court took cognisance of the same on Tuesday.

Terming Khalid as a totally depraved, brutal and scheming mind, the police said that he did not take the personal security officers who were assigned to him after an attack at the Constitution club in 2018 for the conspiratorial meetings.

"Innocent victims and helpless were targeted of this ghastly, horrendous and horrifying crime. Precious lives were lost. Accused persons are charge-sheeted for commission of grave, serious and heinous offences," the police also said.

Delhi riots: Umar Khalid didn't take security to 'conspiratorial meetings', says charge sheet

The chargesheet further read that it is pertinent to note that their acts and commissions have shocked the collective conscience of society. Accused Faizan Khan and Asif Iqbal Tanha were actively involved in executing the preparatory work for commission of the unlawful and terrorist executed by the co-accused persons the police also said.

Imam was baptised a day before the preparatory meeting which laid the foundation for the Delhi Protest Support Group. Imam, then embarked upon a journey across states and subsequently six FIRs were registered against him, primarily for section and also inciting communal hatred.

The main intention of the conspirators was to give the anti CAA/NRC protests a profound communal colour. The police also said that Jamia Millia Islamia student, Meeran Haider was one of the top conspirators and he created a ruse to malign Imam with an intent to convey that DSPG had parted ways with the rabid communal Imam.

Delhi Riots: Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam charged with conspiracy in supplementary sheet

The chargesheet also said that the conspirators ran a sustained and well oiled campaign to create an acute sense of fear and insecurity in the minds of the minority community, while they remained safe in their homes.