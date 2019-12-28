Delhi Police Constable shoots himself with a service revolver

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 28: A Police Constable in Dhaula Kuan Police Station in Delhi shot himself dead with a service revolver on Saturday. The Constable has been identified as Parun Tyagi.

The police have started an investigation in this matter.

According to news agency ANI, the constable was identified as Parun Tyagi who shot himself dead with his service revolver at around 12:30 am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The police investigation is underway and the reason behind his death is not known yet.

In October this year, another constable of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) shot himself dead at the ATS headquarters under Sarojini Nagar police station limits in the national capital.

Earlier, another Delhi Police head constable had allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol at the staff quarters in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area.