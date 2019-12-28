  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
    Delhi Police Constable shoots himself with a service revolver

    New Delhi, Dec 28: A Police Constable in Dhaula Kuan Police Station in Delhi shot himself dead with a service revolver on Saturday. The Constable has been identified as Parun Tyagi.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The police have started an investigation in this matter.

    In October this year, another constable of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) shot himself dead at the ATS headquarters under Sarojini Nagar police station limits in the national capital.

    Faridabad DCP Vikram Kapoor allegedly commits suicide

    Earlier, another Delhi Police head constable had allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol at the staff quarters in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 8:38 [IST]
