Delhi Police bust fake Ayushman Yojana website

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 02: The cyber cell of the Delhi Police has busted a fraud by a fake website relating to Ayushman Yojana.

The website has been duping innocent people financially in the name of Ayushman jobs.

There was a message circulating on WhatsApp with details of a website claiming that it belongs to the Ayushman Yojana.

The government has clarified that there is only one website relating to this and that is pmjay.gov.in. The website Ayushman-yojana.org is fake. Do not be misled by other websites using the name of the programme, the government has further advised.

This is the second time that this website has been flagged by the government. Citizens are advised only to follow the official website and not click on these fake sites.