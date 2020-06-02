  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Police bust fake Ayushman Yojana website

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 02: The cyber cell of the Delhi Police has busted a fraud by a fake website relating to Ayushman Yojana.

    The website has been duping innocent people financially in the name of Ayushman jobs.

    Delhi Police bust fake Ayushman Yojana website

    There was a message circulating on WhatsApp with details of a website claiming that it belongs to the Ayushman Yojana.

    Fake: CBSE has not recommended online exam through this app

    The government has clarified that there is only one website relating to this and that is pmjay.gov.in. The website Ayushman-yojana.org is fake. Do not be misled by other websites using the name of the programme, the government has further advised.

      WHO says Sars-Cov-2 is still a killer virus, rejects 'losing potency' claim | Oneindia News

      This is the second time that this website has been flagged by the government. Citizens are advised only to follow the official website and not click on these fake sites.

      More DELHI POLICE News

      Read more about:

      delhi police fake news buster

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 10:59 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 2, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue