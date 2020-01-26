  • search
Trending Coronavirus Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi police books Sharjeel Imam for ‘cut off Assam’ comment

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 26: The Delhi Police booked Sharjeel Imam, an activist who came in limelight during the ongoing protest in Shaheen Bagh, on Sunday for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches against the amended Citizenship Act and the planned National Register of Citizens, officials said.

    According to the police, Imam, a resident of Bihar and former Jawaharlal Nehru University student, delivered "very inflammatory and instigatory speeches in his opposition to CAA and NRC".

    Delhi police books Sharjeel Imam for ‘cut off Assam’ comment
    hoto: Facebook/SharjeelImam

    "He had previously delivered one such speech in Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13 last year and thereafter one even more inflammatory against the government which is being widely circulated on social media," they said.

    CAA has nothing to do with Muslims in India, says Delhi Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam

    These speeches have the "potential to harm the religious harmony" and the unity and integrity of India, for which the case was registered against him, police said.

    Imam was heard saying in an audio clip that Assam should be cut off from the rest of India and taught a lesson, as Bengalis - both Hindus and Muslims - are being killed or put into detention centres.

    He reportedly said that if he can organise five lakh people, it would become possible to "permanently cut off Assam with rest of India...if not permanently, then at least for a few months".

    A case against Imam under IPC sections 124 A (an offence by words, either spoken or written causes disaffection against Government established by law), 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups with an intent to create disharmony) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) has been registered, the Delhi police said.

    A case of sedition was lodged against Imam on Saturday for a speech he delivered on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on January 16. The Assam police has also filed an FIR under the anti-terror law UAPA against Imam for his speech.

    More DELHI POLICE News

    Read more about:

    delhi police jamia millia islamia

    Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 15:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X