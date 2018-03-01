Delhi police beefs up security for Holi

The Delhi Police has made elaborate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident during Holi tomorrow and deployed adequate number of personnel to maintain law and order, and prevent violation of traffic rules.

The Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Garima Bhatnagar, said extensive arrangements have been made to stop drunken driving, stunt biking and other traffic violations.

"Special checking teams with alcometers have been deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to nab those involved in drunken driving and other offences," she said.

If minors are found driving cars or anyone gets involved in stunt biking, action would be initiated against the owners of those vehicles, the officer said.

Traffic police teams with interceptors and PCR, and local police officials will be stationed at strategic intersections all over Delhi to check drunken driving, over-speeding and other traffic violations.

Bhatnagar said according to the Supreme Court-appointed committee's directions driving licenses will be seized for offences of red light jumping, using mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving, drunken driving and over-speeding.

PTI

