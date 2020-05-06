Delhi police arrests Instagram group 'Bois Locker Room' admin

New Delhi, May 06: The administrator of Bois Locker Room, a controversial Instagram group created by Delhi school boys glorifying gang rape, has been arrested by the cyber crime cell of the Delhi Police.

Police said the 18-year-old admin of the group, known as "Bois Locker Room", appeared for his class 12 board examinations this year.

He is a student of a school in Delhi-NCR. Four group members, who all area majors, above 18 years, have joined the probe on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

The juveniles, who are part of the group, are being quizzed at their home in the presence of their parents and members of NGOs.

On Monday, a juvenile, who was also a group member, was apprehended. Ten members, including minors, of the Instagram group have also been identified, police said.

The cyber unit has sought information about the alleged group and it's members from Instagram. Their reply is awaited.

The devices of the identified members of the group have been seized and sent for forensic analysis.

Instagram had earlier said it takes the issue "very seriously" and does not allow such behaviour. It had said the objectionable content featuring minor girls was removed from the platform as soon as it was made aware of it.

The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) had issued a notice to Instagram and Delhi Police, taking cognizance of the matter.