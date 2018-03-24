Delhi Police apologises for manhandling journalist covering JNU protest

The Delhi Police, after facing the wrath of the media, finally apologised for manhandling photojournalist Anushree Fadnavis on March 24. A video of the incident was posted on Twitter on March 23 and at least 6 police women could be seen manhandling Fadnavis while she was covering a protest by students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

As soon as the video went viral, the police drew a lot of criticism and journalists called for a protest on March 24 against the police high-handedness.

However, on March 24 ahead of the protest by journalists, Delhi Police issued an apology and requested journalists to call off the protest. The police instead asked journalists to meet for coffee.

#WATCH: Policewomen rough up a photojournalist during JNU students' protest, yesterday. Police say journalist was on wrong side of the barricade, journalist refutes the claim, says her camera was also snatched away. Police also added that the matter is being looked into. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/k56GHGsY69 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2018

The police even said that they "mistook the journalist for a protestor, and will take corrective measures". Many asked if the Delhi Police in the above statement justified brutality on unarmed protestors.

In spite of the apology, journalists have decided not to call off the protest.

