Delhi Police allows farmers to hold protest in city

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 27: Farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws were on Friday allowed to enter the national capital and hold peaceful agitation, the Delhi Police said.

The move came amid clashes between farmers and police personnel at the Singhu border. Police said farmers have been allowed to hold peaceful protest at the Nirankari Ground in north Delhi.

"After holding discussion with farmer leaders, the protesting farmers have been permitted inside Delhi to hold peaceful protest at Nirankari Ground in Burari. We appeal to all farmers to maintain peace," said Eish Singhal, Delhi Police PRO.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police used tear gas at the Singhu Border to disperse protesting farmers who were trying to head towards the national capital as part of the march to protest the Centre's new farm laws.

Farmers also pelted stones at police and broke barricades in an attempt to enter the national capital. Heavy police deployment had been made at the city borders to prevent their entry.