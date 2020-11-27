YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Nivar
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Police allows farmers to hold protest in city

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 27: Farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws were on Friday allowed to enter the national capital and hold peaceful agitation, the Delhi Police said.

      Farmers clashed with forces at Tikri border, removed a truck with a tractor: Watch | Oneindia News

      Delhi Police allows farmers to hold protest in city

      The move came amid clashes between farmers and police personnel at the Singhu border. Police said farmers have been allowed to hold peaceful protest at the Nirankari Ground in north Delhi.

      "After holding discussion with farmer leaders, the protesting farmers have been permitted inside Delhi to hold peaceful protest at Nirankari Ground in Burari. We appeal to all farmers to maintain peace," said Eish Singhal, Delhi Police PRO.

      Centre always ready for talks, dialogue would fetch solution: Khattar to farmers

      Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police used tear gas at the Singhu Border to disperse protesting farmers who were trying to head towards the national capital as part of the march to protest the Centre's new farm laws.

      Farmers also pelted stones at police and broke barricades in an attempt to enter the national capital. Heavy police deployment had been made at the city borders to prevent their entry.

      More DELHI POLICE News

      Read more about:

      delhi police farmers

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X