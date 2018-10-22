  • search

Delhi: Plastic waste shouldn't be burnt says Pollution control board

    New Delhi, Oct 22: There seems to be no respite for Delhiites anytime soon as pollution levels are continuing to rise with "very poor" air quality in the national capital.

    According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the average reading in the national capital was recorded at 318 of PM (particulate matter) 2.5 at 9 am on Monday.

    Bhure Lal, Chairman, Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Board said,''Plastic waste shouldn't be burnt. We have given clear directions to the industries. Have ensured night patrolling, dumping sites have been allocated. If they are caught doing so, they will be fined and prosecuted.''

    An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

    The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Protection Control Authority (EPCA) on Friday had held a meeting with officials of the Punjab, Haryana and the Delhi governments to discuss the pollution situation in the national capital.

    Satellite imagery by NASA shows countless spot fires already burning in Haryana and Punjab.

    Story first published: Monday, October 22, 2018, 19:33 [IST]
