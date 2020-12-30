Delhi panel suggests in lowering legal drinking age to 21 from 25

New Delhi, Dec 30: In a re cent development, a committee set up by the Delhi government has recommended lowering the legal drinking age in the national capital. If the recommendations are implemented, the legal age for consuming liquor could soon be 21 from the present 25. It added that 'soft' liquor like beer and wine might be allowed at departmental stores.

The panel was set up the city government in September under the chairmanship of the excise commissioner.

According to reports, the panel was tasked to suggest the government on simplifying the mechanism for liquor pricing, steps for augmenting the excise revenue and also checking malpractices.

According to Times of India, the panel has also recommended reducing the number of dry days. The total number of dry days in Delhi is at least 20. It said that this should be reduced to three.

A dry day is a specific day when alcohol shops are closed. The curbs also include bars and restaurants where alcohol is served.

The panel also advised the city government to set up three liquor vends in each of the 272 municipal wards. This is apart from 24 in the NDMC areas and six at the IGI Airport.

The minimum age to drink alcohol in Delhi is currently 25 while in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, the legal age that permits an individual to consume liquor is 21.

The panel also called for a new policy to simplify the process for issuing licenses to departmental stores for selling beer, wine and other 'soft' liquor.