Delhi: Over 3,800 kgs of fire crackers seized ahead of Diwali

Details of seized crackers

The police have also registered 29 cases following the Supreme Court order onsaleof old firecrackers, a senior police official said Monday. Two days before Diwali, the national capital recorded its worst air quality of the season on Monday, with the pollution levels inching towards "severe plus emergency" category due to a change in wind direction and rampant stubble burning in neighbouring states. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

Air quality in Delhi likely to worsen during Diwali

Authorities predict the air quality to worsen during Diwali as they say burning firecrackers will spike air pollution to 'very severe' levels. According to police, 3,847 kg of firecrackershavebeen seized from various parts of the city. The police seized 1,045 kg firecrackers from Shahdara, 1,688 kg from west Delhi, 659kgfrom north Delhi, 227kgfrom east Delhi, 72 kg from south-east Delhi, 96 packets from outer Delhi, 54 kg from northeast Delhi, 37kgfrom Dwarka and 64 kg of firecrackers from Delhi's southwest district so far.

SC has put restrictions on burning crackers

In total, 29 cases have been registered and 26 persons were arrested for storing firecrackers withoutlicence, a senior police official said. Giving details, the police official said out of the 29 cases registered, three cases were filed in east Delhi and three persons were arrested, while five cases were registered in northeast Delhi and five persons were arrested.

Several have been arrested over illegal sale of crackers

Further elaborating, the official said two cases were registered in Shahdara in which three persons were arrested, while three cases were registered in north Delhi in which three persons were arrested. While in southeast Delhi, three cases were registered and one person was arrested.

