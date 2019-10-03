Delhi on high priority alert as cops look to hunt down 3 highly trained JeM terrorists

New Delhi, Oct 03: The National Capital has been placed on high priority alert after the Intelligence Bureau (IB) said that terrorists from the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) are looking to carry out a terror strike.

The intel considered to be grade-A states that three terrorists of the JeM have slipped into the city and are looking to carry out strikes on high-value targets. The police are conducting raids at various locations to hunt down the JeM operatives.

A similar alert was sounded in November 2018, following which a detailed advisory was issued by the Delhi police.

The JeM has been plotting a major strike in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and adjoining cities for some time now. Recently the intelligence stated that the JeM was planning to hit an Indian Air Force (IAF) base in J&K.

The IB warning states that terrorists of the JeM are looking to carry out this attack. It has further been warned that the JeM had trained 8 of its terrorists for this attack.

This alert comes in the wake of another warning that was issued last week in which it was said that the JeM had started training 40 jihadis to strike in India.

The information that is based on Intelligence gathering suggests that these 40 jihadis are being trained to strike at J&K as well as other parts of the country.

In the past few weeks, the Intelligence has indicated that Pakistan would up the ante and strike at various locations that include, Maharashtra, Gujarat and some of the southern states. After the IAF strikes, the Balakot facility had been shut down.

However, this is for the first time that the facility has been activated following the strike.