Delhi on high alert, Cops look for 2 suspected Jaish terrorists

New Delhi, Nov 20: Delhi Police has released a photograph of two suspected terrorists who are feared to have entered the national capital, and asked the people to keep a lookout for them.

The advisory bears a photograph of the two bearded men posing next to a milestone stating 'Delhi 360 km, Ferozepur 9 km' in dark kurtas and religious headgear. Anybody spotting them is requested to call the Paharganj police station on 011-23520787 or 011-2352474.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police had also issued a high alert for the national capital after receive information about seven Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists who are feared to have entered the region via Punjab.

Following the alert, security officials had tightened the security of important offices, including the Prime Minister's Office and the defence ministry.