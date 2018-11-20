Delhi: Nine held for murdering elderly doctor to fund their holiday trip

New Delhi, Nov 20: In a bizarre incident, nine friends allegedly killed an Ayurvedic doctor and decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh in order to fun their holiday trip.

The accused in the murder case has been identified as Rizwan alias Rizu, Vishal Rawat alias Bunty, Sandhya Rawat, Raju Rawat, Afroz were residents of Bhalswa Dairy, while Rizwan alias Nasty, Ammar, Riyasat and the juvenile belonged to Jahangirpuri, added the police.

According to a report by Times of India, there were no injury marks on the doctor's body. However, a dagger was found near him.

Before the nine friends could embark on their much-awaited trip, police were able to nab Vishal Rawat.

Based on the information gathered from the accused, the other eight were arrested.

Police said that cash amounting to Rs 5,50,000 and 70 per cent of the jewellery stolen from the doctor's house were recovered.