Delhi-NCR wakes up to rain, showers to continue for the next 24 hours

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 17: After experiencing an unusually dry monsoon, Delhi-NCR has finally started to witness heavy rainfall this week.

The national capital received nearly 30 mm rain on Monday bringing down the maximum temperature to 33.4°C- around 2°C below normal. While the minimum temperature on Monday morning was at around 30°C, it dropped to 24°C on Tuesday morning.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rains and thundershowers occurred at most places across Delhi on Tuesday. While the maximum rainfalls were observed in Punjab and Haryana, other parts of northwest India also witnessed widespread rain. Gurugram also witnessed few spells of heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, and the light showers are likely to continue in the city till next week.

IMD says more rain in store for Delhi, dip in temperature predicted

However, according to private weather forecaster Skymet, after July 19, the rain will once again start decreasing. However, chances of light rain in isolated pockets cannot be ruled out. By July 20, once again the dry weather will take over entire Delhi and NCR area.

From July 1 to July 15, Delhi recorded 55.6 mm rainfall, 61.5 per cent less than the 30-year average of 88.3 mm during the period, according to officials.