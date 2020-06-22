Delhi-NCR residents wake up to heavy rains, strong winds; mercury dips

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 22: The residents of Delhi-NCR on Monday woke up to heavy rains and strong winds. These rains are a result of a trough extending from Pakistan to Assam, crossing over north Rajasthan and southern Uttar Pradesh, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Departmen had said.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy sky with light rain for today.

Rajnath Singh in Russia: Tension with China to figure in defence minister talks | Oneindia News

#WATCH Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from an area near India Gate. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/nP4n0VhZvf — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

The met department on Friday said that conditions may become favourable for advancement of SW Monsoon in Delhi and Haryana around June 25.

The national capital has been witnessing thunderstorms, accompanied by rains for the past two days bringing relief to all, after temperature soared above 40 degrees Celsius.

Delhi: Waterlogging in some areas of Burari following rainfall in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/eOik204FnU — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

As per some weather experts, the monsoon is likely to arrive two-three days earlier than its usual date of June 27 in Delhi because of a cyclonic circulation over West Bengal and the neighbourhood.