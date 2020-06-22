  • search
    Delhi-NCR residents wake up to heavy rains, strong winds; mercury dips

    New Delhi, June 22: The residents of Delhi-NCR on Monday woke up to heavy rains and strong winds. These rains are a result of a trough extending from Pakistan to Assam, crossing over north Rajasthan and southern Uttar Pradesh, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Departmen had said.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy sky with light rain for today.

      The met department on Friday said that conditions may become favourable for advancement of SW Monsoon in Delhi and Haryana around June 25.

      The national capital has been witnessing thunderstorms, accompanied by rains for the past two days bringing relief to all, after temperature soared above 40 degrees Celsius.

      As per some weather experts, the monsoon is likely to arrive two-three days earlier than its usual date of June 27 in Delhi because of a cyclonic circulation over West Bengal and the neighbourhood.

      Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 9:31 [IST]
